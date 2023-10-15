In Week 6 action at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will face the Minnesota Vikings defense and Theo Jackson. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Chicago receivers against the Vikings' pass defense.

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 83.1 16.6 2 18 10.17

D.J. Moore vs. Theo Jackson Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 531 receiving yards (106.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 34 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago has compiled 1,018 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and 6.7 passing yards per attempt (12th).

The Bears' offense has been looking good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 115 total points (23 per game).

Chicago sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.4 times per game (fifth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bears rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 20 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 52.6%.

Theo Jackson & the Vikings' Defense

Theo Jackson leads the team with one interception, while also putting up five tackles and one pass defended.

In terms of passing defense, Minnesota is allowing 240 yards per game (1,200 total) in the air, which is the ninth-most in the league.

The Vikings are ranked ninth from bottom in the NFL in points allowed, at 24.4 per game.

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Theo Jackson Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Theo Jackson Rec. Targets 34 6 Def. Targets Receptions 27 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 19.7 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 531 5 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 106.2 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 229 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

