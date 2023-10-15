Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman will face a mediocre run defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 13th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 102.4 per game.

Foreman amassed 914 yards rushing on 203 attempts (57.1 yards per game), with five TDs last season.

Foreman vs. the Vikings

Foreman vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games In terms of run D, the Vikings allowed one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Vikings allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

The Vikings had the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL after allowing 123.1 rushing yards per game last season.

The Bears are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (18 TDs conceded a season ago).

Bears Player Previews

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-111)

Foreman Rushing Insights

Foreman went over his rushing yards total in 60.0% of his opportunities (six of 10 games) last season.

The Bears called a pass on 40.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 59.7% of the time. Their offense was 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Foreman rushed for at least one touchdown three times last year, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-115)

Foreman Receiving Insights

Foreman went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in one of four games last season (25.0%).

Last season he picked up 2.9 yards per target (nine targets, 26 yards).

Foreman had no receiving touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Foreman's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/9/2022 Week 5 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/23/2022 Week 7 15 ATT / 118 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/30/2022 Week 8 26 ATT / 118 YDS / 3 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/6/2022 Week 9 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/10/2022 Week 10 31 ATT / 130 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/20/2022 Week 11 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/27/2022 Week 12 24 ATT / 113 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/11/2022 Week 14 21 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/24/2022 Week 16 21 ATT / 165 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 1/1/2023 Week 17 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 1/8/2023 Week 18 12 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

