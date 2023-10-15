Will D'Onta Foreman pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Foreman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Foreman put up 914 yards rushing on 203 attempts (57.1 yards per game) last year.

He rushed for at least one touchdown three times last season, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 2 9 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 5 49ers 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 19 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 15 118 0 2 27 0 Week 8 @Falcons 26 118 3 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 23 0 2 -2 0 Week 10 Falcons 31 130 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 11 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 24 113 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 21 74 0 1 1 0 Week 15 Steelers 10 9 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 21 165 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 13 35 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 12 68 0 0 0 0

Rep D'Onta Foreman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.