Justin Fields will be facing the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Fields, who has compiled 1,143 passing yards (228.6 per game) this year, has connected on 61.8% of his throws, with 11 TDs and five picks. In the running game, Fields has contributed 191 rushing yards on 39 carries (and one TD), averaging 38.2 yards per game on the ground.

Fields vs. the Vikings

Fields vs the Vikings (since 2021): 2 GP / 246.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 246.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have cenceded five players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Vikings yield 240 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense ranks 28th in the league with nine passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 195.5 (-115)

195.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+185)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this season, or 80.0%.

The Bears pass on 53.1% of their plays and run on 46.9%. They are 10th in NFL play in points scored.

Fields is No. 7 in the NFL averaging 7.5 yards per attempt (1,143 total yards passing).

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 92.3% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (12).

Fields has attempted 20 passes in the red zone (52.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields went over his rushing yards total once in five games played this season.

Fields has one rushing touchdown this season in five games played.

He has seven red zone carries for 38.9% of the team share (his team runs on 47.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 15-for-29 / 282 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-35 / 335 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 11-for-22 / 99 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16-for-29 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-37 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs

