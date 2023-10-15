Khalil Herbert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Herbert's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

On the ground, Herbert has season stats of 51 rushes for 272 yards and zero TDs, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He also has 10 catches on 18 targets for 83 yards.

Keep an eye on Herbert's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Khalil Herbert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week: Travis Homer (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Herbert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 51 272 0 5.3 18 10 83 1

Herbert Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0

Rep Khalil Herbert and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.