Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears have a game against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Lewis' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of last year's season stats, Lewis was targeted seven times and had six catches for 66 yards (11 per reception) and two TDs.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Bears have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Cole Kmet (LP/hamstring): 23 Rec; 231 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/hamstring): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Lewis 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 6 66 14 2 11

Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Giants 1 1 2 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 32 1

