Will Robert Tonyan pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan's four grabs are good enough for 28 yards (7 per game). He has been targeted six times.

Tonyan, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0

