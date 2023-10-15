Travis Homer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're looking for Homer's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Travis Homer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bears have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Khalil Herbert (DNP/ankle): 51 Rush Att; 272 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 83 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Homer 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Homer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs

