Ahead of their Monday, October 16 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0) at Scotiabank Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist Taylor Hall LW Out Upper Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.

Toronto allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-350) Blackhawks (+280) 7

