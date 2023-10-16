Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 16
The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0) are heavily favored (-350 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2), who have +280 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+280
|7
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Chicago has not played a game this season that ended with more than 7 goals scored.
- The Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset wins (33.3%).
- Toronto has not played with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
- Chicago has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +280.
