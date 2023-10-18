Xander Schauffele (+700 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ($8.5M purse), taking place at Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-22.

Want to place a bet on the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP First Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Best Odds to Win

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 8:29 PM ET

8:29 PM ET Odds to Win: +700

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 2nd -22 0 67-64-68-62 BMW Championship 8th -9 8 71-65-67-68 FedEx St. Jude Championship 24th -7 8 66-68-70-69

Click here to bet on Schauffele at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 8:18 PM ET

8:18 PM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 6th -11 9 61-64-73-72 BMW Championship 25th -3 14 67-70-72-68 FedEx St. Jude Championship 13th -10 5 65-70-67-68

Click here to bet on Morikawa with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Im Sung-jae

Tee Time: 9:24 PM ET

9:24 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Im Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 24th -3 18 71-71-68-69 BMW Championship 7th -10 7 68-68-68-66 FedEx St. Jude Championship 6th -11 4 67-65-69-68

Want to place a bet on Im in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 9:46 PM ET

9:46 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 16th -8 14 68-73-68-66 BMW Championship 25th -3 14 66-69-73-69 FedEx St. Jude Championship 58th -1 14 70-74-67-68

Think Fowler can win the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Hideki Matsuyama

Tee Time: 9:46 PM ET

9:46 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Matsuyama Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round BMW Championship MC +1 - 71 FedEx St. Jude Championship 16th -9 6 67-69-70-65 Wyndham Championship MC +5 - 71-74

Click here to bet on Matsuyama at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with BetMGM Sportsbook!

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Sahith Theegala +1800 Min Woo Lee +1800 Keegan Bradley +2200 Cameron Davis +2200 Eric Cole +2800 Adam Scott +2800 Beau Hossler +3500 Adam Svensson +4000 J.J. Spaun +4000 Cameron Champ +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.