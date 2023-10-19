The Colorado Avalanche (3-0, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2) at Ball Arena. The game on Thursday, October 19 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-350) Blackhawks (+280) 6.5

Blackhawks Betting Insights

Last season the Blackhawks had seven wins in the 23 games in which they were an underdog.

Chicago had 10 games last season as an underdog by +280 or longer, and went 3-7.

The Blackhawks have a 26.3% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

There were 41 Chicago games with over 6.5 goals last season.

Blackhawks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 202 (32nd) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

Chicago had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 232 chances.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) ranked them 28th in the league.

Chicago had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).

At 76.19%, the Blackhawks had the 22nd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Blackhawks won 52.7% of faceoffs, sixth-best in the NHL.

Chicago's 9.1% shooting percentage was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks shut out their opponents twice. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

