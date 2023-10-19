Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. Thinking about a wager on Bedard in the Blackhawks-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

Connor Bedard vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Bedard has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 21:12 on the ice per game.

Bedard has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

In three of four games this season, Bedard has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Bedard has had an assist twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Bedard hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

