The Chicago Blackhawks, including Lukas Reichel, are in action Thursday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Reichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Lukas Reichel vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel has averaged 14:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Reichel has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Reichel has not recorded a point through four games this season.

Reichel has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

The implied probability that Reichel goes over his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.

Reichel has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reichel Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 4 Games 2 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

