With Week 7 of the NFL season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 38-6 vs Lions

2. 49ers

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: L 19-17 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Vikings
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Browns

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 39-38 vs Colts

4. Jaguars

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: W 31-24 vs Saints

5. Texans

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 20-13 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

6. Chiefs

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 31-17 vs Chargers

7. Bills

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 29-25 vs Patriots

8. Cowboys

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

9. Steelers

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 24-17 vs Rams

10. Lions

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 38-6 vs Ravens

11. Colts

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 39-38 vs Browns

12. Rams

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 24-17 vs Steelers

13. Eagles

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 31-17 vs Dolphins

14. Dolphins

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: L 31-17 vs Eagles

15. Bengals

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 17-13 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

16. Seahawks

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 20-10 vs Cardinals

17. Titans

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 24-16 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

18. Falcons

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 16-13 vs Buccaneers

19. Chargers

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 31-17 vs Chiefs

20. Saints

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 31-24 vs Jaguars

21. Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 16-13 vs Falcons

22. Jets

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 20-14 vs Eagles

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

23. Vikings

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 19-13 vs Bears

Next Game

24. Packers

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 19-17 vs Broncos

25. Cardinals

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 20-10 vs Seahawks

26. Commanders

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 14-7 vs Giants

27. Raiders

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 30-12 vs Bears

28. Giants

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 14-7 vs Commanders

29. Patriots

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 29-25 vs Bills

30. Bears

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 30-12 vs Raiders

31. Broncos

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 19-17 vs Packers

32. Panthers

  • Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-17
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 42-21 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

