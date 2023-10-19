The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Scott County, Iowa this week, we've got what you need.

Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hempstead High School at Davenport Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pleasant Valley High School at Linn-Mar High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20

7:15 PM CT on October 20 Location: Marion, IA

Marion, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oskaloosa High School at North Scott High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Eldridge, IA

Eldridge, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Falls High School at Davenport West High School