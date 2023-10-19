Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Scott County, Iowa this week, we've got what you need.
Other Games in Iowa This Week
Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hempstead High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pleasant Valley High School at Linn-Mar High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Marion, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oskaloosa High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Falls High School at Davenport West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
