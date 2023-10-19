Taylor Hall and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Looking to bet on Hall's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Taylor Hall vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hall Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 61 games last season, Hall had a plus-minus of +11, and averaged 15:10 on the ice.

In 14 of 61 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hall had an assist in 17 games last season out of 61 games played, including multiple assists three times.

He has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Hall Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

