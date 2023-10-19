College football Week 8 action includes eight games with AAC teams. Read below for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jump to Matchup:

Rice vs. Tulsa

Week 8 AAC Results

Rice 42 Tulsa 10

Pregame Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)

Tulsa (-3.5) Pregame Total: 56.5

Rice Leaders

Passing: JT Daniels (24-for-37, 342 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

JT Daniels (24-for-37, 342 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dean Connors (9 ATT, 120 YDS, 3 TDs)

Dean Connors (9 ATT, 120 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Luke McCaffrey (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Tulsa Leaders

Passing: Cardell Williams (7-for-14, 101 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Cardell Williams (7-for-14, 101 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Braylon Braxton (12 ATT, 89 YDS)

Braylon Braxton (12 ATT, 89 YDS) Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rice 294 Total Yards 512 138 Passing Yards 342 156 Rushing Yards 170 3 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 8 AAC Games

SMU Mustangs at Temple Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 20

Friday, October 20 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: SMU (-21)

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-21)

Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)

Fubo Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)

No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: East Carolina (-6.5)

ESPN+ Favorite: East Carolina (-6.5)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)

South Florida Bulls at UConn Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: South Florida (-1.5)

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-1.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: UTSA (-2.5)

ESPN+ Favorite: UTSA (-2.5)

