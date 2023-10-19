Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Woodbury County, Iowa has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westwood High School at Missouri Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Missouri Valley, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sioux City West High School at Denison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Denison, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Heelan Catholic High School at MOC-Floyd Valley High School
- Game Time: 10:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Orange City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
