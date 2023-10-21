The Chicago Blackhawks' (2-3) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Saturday, October 21 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) at United Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 11 goals this season (2.2 per game), 16th in the league.

Chicago allows 2.6 goals per game (13 total), which ranks 20th in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.

They have a league-leading goal differential at +11.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6

