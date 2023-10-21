Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - October 21
The Chicago Blackhawks' (2-3) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Saturday, October 21 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) at United Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alex Pietrangelo
|D
|Questionable
|Face
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 11 goals this season (2.2 per game), 16th in the league.
- Chicago allows 2.6 goals per game (13 total), which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.
- They have a league-leading goal differential at +11.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Blackhawks (+185)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.