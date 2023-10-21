The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) -- who've won five in a row -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS as the Golden Knights look to take down the Blackhawks.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 13 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is 19th in the league.

With 11 goals (2.2 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed only 2.4 goals per game (12 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up only 11 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 5 1 3 4 1 0 - Seth Jones 5 0 3 3 3 0 - Connor Bedard 5 1 2 3 3 3 32.3% Andreas Athanasiou 5 0 3 3 0 2 30% Tyler Johnson 5 3 0 3 1 2 23.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up eight total goals (just 1.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up eight goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 19 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players