Eintracht Frankfurt is on the road to match up with TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+



Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (+110)

TSG Hoffenheim (+110) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+215)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+215) Draw: (+255)



Watch SC Freiburg vs VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum travels to take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+



Favorite: SC Freiburg (-160)

SC Freiburg (-160) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+380)

VfL Bochum (+380) Draw: (+295)



Watch Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart makes the trip to play Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+



Favorite: Union Berlin (+145)

Union Berlin (+145) Underdog: VfB Stuttgart (+160)

VfB Stuttgart (+160) Draw: (+250)



Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen is on the road to match up with VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+



Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-145)

Bayer Leverkusen (-145) Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+320)

VfL Wolfsburg (+320) Draw: (+300)



Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig travels to take on SV Darmstadt 98 at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+



Favorite: RB Leipzig (-225)

RB Leipzig (-225) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+500)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+500) Draw: (+360)



Watch FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich travels to match up with FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+



Favorite: Bayern Munich (-425)

Bayern Munich (-425) Underdog: FSV Mainz (+800)

FSV Mainz (+800) Draw: (+550)



