Connor Bedard will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights play on Saturday at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bedard available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Connor Bedard vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus this season, in 20:53 per game on the ice, is -2.

Bedard has scored a goal in one of five games this season.

In three of five games this year, Bedard has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of five contests this season, Bedard has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Bedard hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.