The San Diego Toreros (1-5) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Drake Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Torero Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

San Diego ranks 71st in total offense (346 yards per game) and 33rd in total defense (314.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Drake's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 32.7 points per game, which ranks 25th-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 88th with 21 points per contest.

Drake vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

Drake vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Drake San Diego 370.2 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346 (76th) 340.3 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.3 (29th) 90.3 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.7 (100th) 279.8 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.3 (34th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has compiled 1,580 yards on 59.9% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has rushed for 269 yards on 60 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Christian Galvan has taken 52 carries and totaled 146 yards with one touchdown.

Mitchell January has registered 14 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 323 (53.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times and has three touchdowns.

Sam Rodriguez has put together a 252-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 16 targets.

Trey Radocha has racked up 244 reciving yards (40.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Grant Sergent has recorded 890 yards (148.3 ypg) on 61-of-101 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams has 435 rushing yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 12 catches for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Re-al Mitchell has carried the ball 22 times for 170 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 211 yards through the air .

Ja'Seem Reed's leads his squad with 501 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 36 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has caught 19 passes while averaging 62.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

