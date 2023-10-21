Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 8, which includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers versus the Iowa Hawkeyes, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Iowa.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)
Drake Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Torero Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
