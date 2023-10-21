Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking worst with 247.4 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 26th in the FBS (324.4 yards allowed per game). Minnesota ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (313.3), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 65th in the FBS with 373.2 total yards ceded per contest.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Iowa Minnesota 247.4 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (126th) 324.4 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (44th) 130.9 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (43rd) 116.6 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (130th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards (72.1 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 459 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 68 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's leads his squad with 299 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has caught 10 passes for 131 yards (18.7 yards per game) this year.

Nico Ragaini has compiled 10 grabs for 83 yards, an average of 11.9 yards per game.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 797 passing yards, or 132.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Darius Taylor has rushed 87 times for 532 yards, with four touchdowns.

Sean Tyler has racked up 199 yards (on 46 attempts).

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has 19 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 227 yards (37.8 yards per game) this year.

Lemeke Brockington's nine targets have resulted in five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

