Floyd of Rosedale is the prize when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 32.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Iowa vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Iowa has compiled a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

