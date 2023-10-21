Floyd of Rosedale is on the line when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The point total is 31.5 for the game.

Iowa has struggled on offense, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS (20.9 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks 10th-best, allowing just 14.9 points per game. Minnesota's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 21.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 77th with 26.7 points allowed per contest.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Iowa vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -3.5 -110 -110 31.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Iowa Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Hawkeyes' offense struggle, ranking -116-worst in the FBS in total yards (250 total yards per game). They rank 44th on the other side of the ball (338.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

While the Hawkeyes have ranked -62-worst in points per game over the last three contests (20.3), they rank ninth-best on the defensive side of the ball (12 points allowed) over that time frame.

With 102.7 passing yards per game on offense (-4-worst) and 222.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-4-worst) over the last three games, Iowa has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

The last three games have seen the Hawkeyes' rushing offense fail to produce, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (147.3 per game). They rank 73rd on defense (116 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Hawkeyes have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In Iowa's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa has posted a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Iowa has gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Iowa has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Iowa has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has recorded 505 yards (72.1 ypg) on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 459 rushing yards on 75 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 68 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 18.7 yards per game.

Nico Ragaini has hauled in 10 catches for 83 yards, an average of 11.9 yards per game.

Logan Lee leads the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 31 tackles.

Iowa's leading tackler, Jay Higgins, has 77 tackles and one interception this year.

Sebastian Castro has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 28 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

