Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on October 21?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Foligno a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Foligno scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Foligno has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
