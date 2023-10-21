The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zaitsev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 46 games last season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Zaitsev produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

