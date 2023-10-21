Our computer model predicts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks will take down the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, October 21 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at UNI-Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-16.4) 60.4 North Dakota 38, Northern Iowa 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 MVFC Predictions

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Panthers games went over the point total nine out of 10 times last season.

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, seven Fightin' Hawks games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 24.0 30.5 30.5 37.5 20.8 27.0 North Dakota 38.2 24.5 47.5 15.8 19.5 42.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.