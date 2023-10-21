The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in a battle of MVFC foes.

From an offensive standpoint, Northern Iowa ranks 66th in the FCS with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 85th in points allowed (367.5 points allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, North Dakota is putting up 384.3 total yards per contest (40th-ranked). It ranks 70th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (362.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Northern Iowa North Dakota 364.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (51st) 367.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.3 (60th) 96.3 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.3 (40th) 268.3 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220 (49th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has compiled 1,587 yards (264.5 ypg) on 121-of-195 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has racked up 293 yards on 71 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Harrison Bey-Buie has piled up 209 yards on 43 attempts, scoring four times.

Sam Schnee has hauled in 32 receptions for 557 yards (92.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Logan Wolf has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game.

Sergio Morancy's 15 receptions have yielded 183 yards.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has put up 1,100 passing yards, or 183.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.9% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 472 yards, or 78.7 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has piled up 136 yards (on 28 carries).

Bo Belquist's 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Red Wilson has 18 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 201 yards (33.5 yards per game) this year.

Wesley Eliodor's 16 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

