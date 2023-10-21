Ryan Donato will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Saturday at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Donato in the Blackhawks-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Donato vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donato Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Donato has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In one of five games this year, Donato has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In two of five games this season, Donato has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Donato has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

Donato's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Donato having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Donato Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 5 Games 4 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.