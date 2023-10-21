For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Seth Jones a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Jones has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.