Taylor Raddysh and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at United Center. Fancy a wager on Raddysh in the Blackhawks-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Raddysh has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Raddysh has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Raddysh has registered a point twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of five games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Raddysh goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +11 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 5 Games 3 2 Points 2 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.