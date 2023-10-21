The No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) meet a fellow Pac-12 foe when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Stanford Stadium.

UCLA has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking 19th-best in total offense (457.3 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (281.0 yards allowed per game). Stanford's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 36.0 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 96th with 23.7 points per contest.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

UCLA vs. Stanford Key Statistics

UCLA Stanford 457.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (105th) 281.0 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.7 (102nd) 214.0 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.7 (77th) 243.3 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.8 (74th) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 14 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (130th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has recorded 1,304 yards (217.3 ypg) on 83-of-163 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has racked up 522 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

This season, TJ Harden has carried the ball 56 times for 333 yards (55.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant's leads his squad with 353 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Logan Loya has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 45.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao has been the target of 10 passes and compiled six catches for 157 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per contest.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels leads Stanford with 957 yards on 75-of-125 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 99 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 44 carries.

The team's top rusher, Casey Filkins, has carried the ball 33 times for 206 yards (34.3 per game) with one touchdown.

E.J. Smith has collected 176 yards (on 31 attempts) with one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor has registered 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 501 (83.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has caught 16 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (39.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Mudia Reuben has racked up 158 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) this season.

