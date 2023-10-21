The available options on the Week 8 college football slate include Big Ten teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Iowa (-3.5) against Minnesota is the best spread bet, while betting on the total in the Minnesota vs. Iowa matchup carries the best value. See even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.

Best Week 8 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa -3.5 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 12.5 points

Iowa by 12.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Wisconsin -2.5 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 8.5 points

Wisconsin by 8.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Northwestern +11.5 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 5.8 points

Nebraska by 5.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 30.5 - Minnesota vs. Iowa

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Total: 42.0 points

42.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 40.5 - Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Total: 46.7 points

46.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 41 - Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Total: 45.3 points

45.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Michigan 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten) 39.4 / 6.7 413.7 / 233.1 Ohio State 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) 36.0 / 9.7 443.0 / 263.5 Penn State 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) 44.3 / 8.0 426.7 / 193.7 Iowa 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) 20.9 / 14.9 247.4 / 324.4 Wisconsin 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten) 27.2 / 17.8 398.7 / 335.2 Maryland 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) 33.4 / 18.6 422.3 / 337.1 Rutgers 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) 27.7 / 16.0 329.0 / 277.4 Minnesota 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 21.7 / 26.7 313.3 / 373.2 Nebraska 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 19.0 / 21.0 342.3 / 323.0 Northwestern 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 22.0 / 27.3 306.3 / 362.0 Illinois 3-4 (1-3 Big Ten) 20.3 / 28.1 371.6 / 398.4 Purdue 2-5 (1-3 Big Ten) 23.0 / 29.9 370.7 / 395.4 Indiana 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) 18.5 / 29.0 317.2 / 374.7 Michigan State 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) 22.0 / 24.3 350.3 / 334.0

