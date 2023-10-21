College football Week 8 action includes five games with Big Ten teams. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Penn State vs. Ohio State

Week 8 Big Ten Results

Ohio State 20 Penn State 12

Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-4)

Ohio State (-4) Pregame Total: 46.5

Ohio State Leaders

Passing: Kyle McCord (22-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kyle McCord (22-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Miyan Williams (24 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)

Miyan Williams (24 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (16 TAR, 11 REC, 162 YDS, 1 TD)

Penn State Leaders

Passing: Drew Allar (18-for-42, 191 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Drew Allar (18-for-42, 191 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nicholas Singleton (9 ATT, 48 YDS)

Nicholas Singleton (9 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (12 TAR, 6 REC, 52 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ohio State Penn State 365 Total Yards 240 286 Passing Yards 191 79 Rushing Yards 49 1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 8 Big Ten Games

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-25.5)

