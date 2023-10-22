Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (90-72) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 22.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 117 times and won 62, or 53%, of those games.

Houston is 58-51 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog six times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those games.

This year, Texas has won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 15 Rangers L 2-0 Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery October 16 Rangers L 5-4 Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi October 18 @ Rangers W 8-5 Cristian Javier vs Max Scherzer October 19 @ Rangers W 10-3 Jose Urquidy vs Andrew Heaney October 20 @ Rangers W 5-4 Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery October 22 Rangers - Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule