The Chicago Bears (1-5) will look to upset the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Soldier Field. The line forecasts a close game, with the Raiders favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

Interested in live betting the Raiders/Bears game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Bears vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been winning two times and have been losing four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Raiders have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering five points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Bears have won the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in four games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In six games this season, the Raiders have won the third quarter one time, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Las Vegas is averaging one points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Raiders have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have led after the first half in two games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in four games.

At the end of the first half, the Raiders have been winning two times and have been behind four times.

2nd Half

This year, the Bears have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in two games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Raiders have won the second half in three games and have lost the second half in three games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

