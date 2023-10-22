Will D.J. Moore pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore's team-high 582 yards receiving (97 per game) are via 32 catches (42 targets), and he has five TDs.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in three of six games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0

Rep D.J. Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.