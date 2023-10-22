D.J. Moore vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
When the Chicago Bears play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, D.J. Moore will be up against a Raiders pass defense featuring Trevon Moehrig. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Bears vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|88.2
|14.7
|3
|23
|8.13
D.J. Moore vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights
D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense
- D.J. Moore's 582 receiving yards (97 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 catches on 42 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Chicago's passing attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks ninth-last in the league with 1,131 passing yards (188.5 per game).
- On offense, the Bears are posting 21.3 points per game (16th in NFL) and 324.5 yards per game (16th).
- Chicago sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 29.3 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Bears have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 21 times (ninth-fewest in league).
Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense
- Trevon Moehrig leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 29 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Las Vegas has given up the ninth-fewest in the league, 1,162 (193.7 per game).
- The Raiders' points-against average on defense is 22nd in the NFL, at 21.8 per game.
- No player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.
- Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Raiders this season.
D.J. Moore vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats
|D.J. Moore
|Trevon Moehrig
|Rec. Targets
|42
|14
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|32
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.2
|10
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|582
|29
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|97
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|242
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|2
|Interceptions
