Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman will be up against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 21st-ranked run defense in Week 7, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Foreman has rushed for 81 yards (40.5 ypg) on 20 carries this season. As a receiver, Foreman has also caught three passes for 10 yards.

Foreman vs. the Raiders

Foreman vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Las Vegas this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Raiders this season.

The 121.7 rushing yards per game yielded by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked run defense.

The Raiders have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding seven this season (1.2 per game).

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Foreman Rushing Insights

The Bears pass on 50.9% of their plays and run on 49.1%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 11.8% of his team's 170 rushing attempts this season (20).

Foreman has no rushing touchdowns in two games this year.

He has two red zone rushing carries (9.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-118)

Foreman Receiving Insights

So far this year, Foreman hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Foreman has received 2.3% of his team's 176 passing attempts this season (four targets).

He has been targeted four times this season, averaging 2.5 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, Foreman has not tallied a TD reception.

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

