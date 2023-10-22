Will D'Onta Foreman Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 7?
Will D'Onta Foreman hit paydirt when the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Foreman has piled up 20 carries for 81 yards (40.5 per game).
- Foreman also has three catches for 10 yards (5 ypg).
- Foreman has not scored a rushing touchdown in two games.
D'Onta Foreman Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
