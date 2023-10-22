Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 193.7 per game.

Mooney's 10 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 152 yards (30.4 per game) and one TD this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mooney and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mooney vs. the Raiders

Mooney vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The Raiders allow 193.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders' defense ranks 14th in the league with eight passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Bears vs Raiders on Fubo!

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mooney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mooney Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Mooney has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Mooney has 10.8% of his team's target share (19 targets on 176 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 19 times this season, averaging eight yards per target.

In one of five games this season, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (7.1% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.