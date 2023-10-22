Jordan Love will be facing the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers play the Denver Broncos in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Love has 1,083 yards passing (216.6 per game) and has completed 55.6% of his throws (90-for-162) while compiling eight TD passes and six picks. Love has also chipped in in the ground game with 109 rushing yards (21.8 per game) on 18 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Love vs. the Broncos

Love vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Denver this year.

Six players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Broncos have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

Love will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Broncos allow 268 passing yards per contest.

The Broncos have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (2.3 per game).

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 235.5 (-115)

235.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Love Passing Insights

Love has finished above his passing yards total three times this season (60.0%).

The Packers have passed 58.3% of the time and run 41.7% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

With 162 attempts for 1,083 passing yards, Love is 22nd in NFL action with 6.7 yards per attempt.

Love has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 83.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Love has passed 28 times out of his 162 total attempts while in the red zone (62.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Love Rushing Insights

Love has hit the rushing yards over in three of five opportunities (60.0%).

Love has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two red zone rushing carries (11.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 16-for-30 / 182 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 23-for-36 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-44 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 14-for-25 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-27 / 245 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

