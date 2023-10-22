The Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos are set to play in a Week 7 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jordan Love find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Love will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)

This season Love has rushed for 109 yards (21.8 per game) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Love has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of five).

Jordan Love Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0 Week 3 Saints 22 44 259 1 1 9 39 1 Week 4 Lions 23 36 246 1 2 2 -2 1 Week 5 @Raiders 16 30 182 0 3 2 37 0

Rep Jordan Love with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.