Will Justin Fields Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Fields did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Fields' stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards (200.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns, with six picks. He has completed 61.7% of his passes (100-for-162), and has 47 carries for 237 yards one touchdown.
Justin Fields Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
Bears vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fields 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|100
|162
|61.7%
|1,201
|11
|6
|7.4
|47
|237
|1
Fields Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|24
|37
|216
|1
|1
|9
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|16
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|11
|22
|99
|1
|1
|11
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|35
|335
|4
|1
|4
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|15
|29
|282
|4
|0
|11
|57
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|6
|10
|58
|0
|1
|8
|46
|0
