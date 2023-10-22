The Green Bay Packers will play the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Packers will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

While the Packers rank 17th in total defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (281.6 yards per game). The Broncos rank 17th in points per game (21.5), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 33.3 points ceded per contest.

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-1) Over (45) Packers 29, Broncos 21

The Packers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Green Bay has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

Green Bay games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Packers games this season have posted an average total of 42.6, which is 2.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver has not won against the spread this season in six opportunities.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Denver and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

The over/under for this game is 0.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Broncos games (44.3).

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 22.6 22.6 19 25.5 25 20.7 Denver 21.5 33.3 23.3 27.7 19.7 39

