Packers vs. Broncos Player Props & Odds – Week 7
At 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Aiming to place a wager on player props in this game between the Packers and the Broncos? Keep reading for the player props for the top contributors.
Sign up to bet on the Packers-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds
- Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Aaron Jones
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Jordan Love
|235.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|-
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|Dontayvion Wicks
|-
|-
|8.5 (-113)
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Samaje Perine
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Russell Wilson
|218.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Marvin Mims
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.