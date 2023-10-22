At 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Aiming to place a wager on player props in this game between the Packers and the Broncos? Keep reading for the player props for the top contributors.

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +650

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Dillon - 38.5 (-113) - Romeo Doubs - - 37.5 (-113) Aaron Jones - 51.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Jordan Love 235.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Luke Musgrave - - 33.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 27.5 (-113) Christian Watson - - 55.5 (-113) Dontayvion Wicks - - 8.5 (-113)

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - - 12.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 218.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 50.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 14.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 46.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 48.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 16.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 33.5 (-113) -

